Lowndes County’s Christmas Card Cruise is back with over 65 cards to sightsee

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - This holiday season, the Valdosta Lowndes Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA) is bringing back something festive they started during the pandemic.

Several businesses, organizations and people are spreading Christmas spirit, joy, and life-size Christmas Cards all throughout Lowndes County.

The Christmas Card Cruise started as an event at VLPRA parks back in 2020. When COVID hit, they wanted to make sure people could still enjoy the holidays together.

“Now that we were thankfully out of COVID and can gather again, we still wanted to have that holiday feeling with these jumbo cards and that oversized holiday fun. We’ve got businesses, governments, organizations, individual families, neighborhood associations, the more the merrier,” Marketing and Public Relations Director for VLPRA, Jessica Catlett said.

While Valdosta continues to grow, events like these give it that small-town feeling that everyone loves. Lowndes County says they have 25 Christmas cards this year from all of their departments.

“Here at Lowndes County, we thought that it would be a good idea to join in and make it a community partnership. We encourage the community to come out and see the Christmas cards, take pictures with a Christmas card and get everyone into the Christmas spirit. Because there are beautiful cards hand painted by staff here at Lowndes County,” Lowndes County Public Information Officer, Meghan Barwick said.

The VLPRA is encouraging the community to pull up the map on Google and explore these beautiful cards. There are 65 locations currently posted, but there are far more than 65 cards.

“It’s never too late to make a card. If you want to make that card for this Christmas season, just let us know your address and we’ll pop it up on the map. But if you miss this season, that’s fine. This is the start of many years of Christmas cards in Valdosta and Lowndes County,” Catlett said.

Bud McKey Circle in Valdosta, started these Christmas cards in the late 1980′s early 1990′s. The VLPRA says something that started in one small neighborhood, is now fun for the community county-wide.

Brooke Franks has painted five life-size Christmas cards for people in the community. Something she says is a lot of work but is enjoyable to do.

“Each card, I feel it shows a little bit of personality of the client. Some clients know exactly what they want. Others they need a little bit of help on the creative side and I’m fine with that. I think it has sparked a lot of interest in the cards. So, it’s created a cozy feel around Valdosta,” Franks said.

Franks says the final product of these cards is very gratifying to her and her customers. She says they’re always excited and ready to put the card outside right away.

“I think it’s a really neat new tradition if it can be started. It’s just really fun to drive around and see the big cards at night when they’re lit up. It’s just very personal. It just brings a really special feel to the city of Valdosta,” Franks, said.

The VLPRA is hoping that one day, Lowndes County becomes the trademark for life-size Christmas cards in America.

