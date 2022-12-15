Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Henry Cavill will not play Superman in next film

In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of "Mission:...
In this July 22, 2018 file photo, actor Henry Cavill attends the U.S. premiere of "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" in Washington.(Brent N. Clarke | Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Henry Cavill will not be the star of the next Superman film.

The actor took to Instagram to reveal he won’t be returning as Clark Kent, saying he is sad about the decision, especially after announcing back in October that he would be returning for the role.

“It’s sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman. After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to their hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” Cavill wrote.

Henry Cavill took to Instagram to reveal he won’t be returning as Clark Kent.
Henry Cavill took to Instagram to reveal he won’t be returning as Clark Kent.(Instagram/@henrycavill via CNN Newsource)

D.C. Studios co-head James Gunn tweeted that he is writing a new Superman film in a reimagined universe, focusing on Clark Kent’s earlier life in Metropolis.

However, Variety reports that Cavill might not be out of the film completely, as D.C. Studios is reportedly working with the actor to find him a new role.

“I respect that James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes,” Cavill added to his Instagram post.

More details about the new film are expected in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mobley Gin Company in Doerun appeared to be extensively damaged by Thursday morning's...
NWS: EF-2 tornado in Doerun leaves damage in its wake
FILE PHOTO: Ken Veilands died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports...
Well-known former Darton coach passes away
Photo of the school zone area on North Slappey Boulevard just before you get to the speeding...
Some complain about Albany’s photo-enforced school zones, city officials disagree
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue.
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
A man is currently behind bars in connection to the shooting death of his wife, according to...
Irwin Co. man arrested in wife’s shooting death

Latest News

The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark...
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
As tornado conditions sweep the South, blizzards are blanketing the North.
South cleans up from tornadoes as blizzards advance north
FILE - This combo of undated booking photos provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left,...
Lengthy prison terms for 3 who aided Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plotter
Case solved: Mother arrested in 4-year mystery of death of 'Baby June'
Aaron Dean stands with his defense team as the jury leaves the 396th District Court to start...
Texas officer convicted of manslaughter in shooting of woman through window of home