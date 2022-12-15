Ask the Expert
Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed increase

FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning...
FILE - Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Bowen releases steam as it generates electricity from burning coal on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Euharlee, Ga. The electric utility and regulatory staff agreed to a deal on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 to raise rates by $1.8 billion over three years starting in January. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)(Mike Stewart | AP)
By Adam Murphy
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:14 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Debate over a Georgia Power rate hike took center stage during Thursday’s Public Service Commission meeting in Atlanta

Georgia Power sought a revenue increase of just under $3 billion starting next year, but state officials pushed back.

The new agreement cuts the company’s increase by about 38%.

So, what does this mean for customers?

“Tough times. Got to get out and hustle more,” Georgia Power customer Randolph Clark said.

Initially, Georgia Power proposed that you pay $178.80 more per year beginning next year. After debate, the agreed-upon increase is $43.20 more per year. You will still have to pay more, but it’s an annual savings of $135.60.

Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft issued the following statement.

“It is what it is. Really this is not the end of it. This is probably the beginning so I wouldn’t be surprised if in another year or so we’re going to be in another recession or something like that because that’s what happens when you’re funneling a lot of resources that are not there,” Atlanta resident Kailen De Saussure said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

