Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed increase
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Debate over a Georgia Power rate hike took center stage during Thursday’s Public Service Commission meeting in Atlanta
Georgia Power sought a revenue increase of just under $3 billion starting next year, but state officials pushed back.
The new agreement cuts the company’s increase by about 38%.
So, what does this mean for customers?
“Tough times. Got to get out and hustle more,” Georgia Power customer Randolph Clark said.
Initially, Georgia Power proposed that you pay $178.80 more per year beginning next year. After debate, the agreed-upon increase is $43.20 more per year. You will still have to pay more, but it’s an annual savings of $135.60.
Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft issued the following statement.
“It is what it is. Really this is not the end of it. This is probably the beginning so I wouldn’t be surprised if in another year or so we’re going to be in another recession or something like that because that’s what happens when you’re funneling a lot of resources that are not there,” Atlanta resident Kailen De Saussure said.
