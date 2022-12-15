Georgia Power agrees to lower rate hike after proposed increase

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) — Debate over a Georgia Power rate hike took center stage during Thursday’s Public Service Commission meeting in Atlanta

Georgia Power sought a revenue increase of just under $3 billion starting next year, but state officials pushed back.

The new agreement cuts the company’s increase by about 38%.

So, what does this mean for customers?

“Tough times. Got to get out and hustle more,” Georgia Power customer Randolph Clark said.

Initially, Georgia Power proposed that you pay $178.80 more per year beginning next year. After debate, the agreed-upon increase is $43.20 more per year. You will still have to pay more, but it’s an annual savings of $135.60.

Georgia Power spokesperson John Kraft issued the following statement.

“Throughout the regulatory process, we worked constructively with all parties involved, heard the perspectives and views, and brought forth reasonable changes. We believe this stipulated agreement takes a balanced approach that not only asks the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) to set rates at a level that supports the essential, critical investments needed to meet our state’s evolving energy needs but also recognizes affordability needs for customers.”

“It is what it is. Really this is not the end of it. This is probably the beginning so I wouldn’t be surprised if in another year or so we’re going to be in another recession or something like that because that’s what happens when you’re funneling a lot of resources that are not there,” Atlanta resident Kailen De Saussure said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.