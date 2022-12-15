First Alert Weather
Cool to Cold to Frigid with chances of Precipitation
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain ends, suns show, cooler into the weekend. Another rain chance comes Saturday PM. Colder Sunday and a freeze Monday. Some moderation in temperatures mid-week with returning rain chances. An Arctic Front tanks temperatures by Friday with highs in the 30s and lows near 20 for the start of Christmas Eve.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
