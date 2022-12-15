Ask the Expert
Cool to Cold to Frigid with chances of Precipitation
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rain ends, suns show, cooler into the weekend. Another rain chance comes Saturday PM. Colder Sunday and a freeze Monday. Some moderation in temperatures mid-week with returning rain chances. An Arctic Front tanks temperatures by Friday with highs in the 30s and lows near 20 for the start of Christmas Eve.

