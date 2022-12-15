Ask the Expert
Family sues FedEx driver accused of killing 7-year-old girl

Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting...
Tanner Horner is accused of kidnapping and strangling 7-year-old Athena Strand after hitting her with his delivery truck.(Wise County Jail / Maitlyn Presley Gandy / Facebook)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – The family of Athena Strand, the young Texas girl allegedly killed by a contracted delivery driver is suing the driver, his employer and FedEx.

The 7-year-old’s father, Jacob Strand, filed the lawsuit Tuesday. It names driver Tanner Lynn Horner, FedEx and Big Topspin, the subcontractor that employed Horner.

The suit accuses the two companies of gross negligence.

Strand’s mother, Marilyn Gandy, said Horner dropped off her daughter’s Christmas present, a box of Barbie dolls, before killing her.

Police said Horner led them to the girl’s body. He also confessed to kidnapping and strangling her to death after accidentally hitting her with his delivery truck.

Horner said he was afraid she was going to tell her father about the crash.

Jail records show Horner is still incarcerated in lieu of a $1.5 million bond.

The family is seeking more than $1 million in damages.

FedEx responded to the lawsuit by saying, “Our thoughts remain with the family of Athena Strand in the wake of this tragedy. We are aware of the complaint filed against FedEx Ground.”

Big Topspin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

