Case solved: Authorities say mother arrested in 4-year mystery of ‘Baby June’ death

Florida authorities say the mother of a dead newborn found floating in the ocean in June 2018 will be charged with murder. (Source: WPEC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BOYTON BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - Authorities in South Florida say the four-year mystery surrounding a newborn found dead in the ocean near Boynton Beach has been solved.

An off-duty firefighter first spotted the newborn, believed to be less than a week old, floating in the water in June 2018. The baby was given the name “Baby June.”

According to officials, the sheriff’s office retrieved DNA from the baby and uploaded it to a public database.

Authorities said they received a match to a close relative and rebuilt the genetic family tree that led them to the baby’s mother: 29-year-old Arya Singh.

Palm Beach County State Attorney Dave Aronberg announced Singh’s arrest on Thursday.

“The death of ‘Baby June’ was a terrible tragedy for our community four years ago, and it was compounded by the fact that we could not hold anyone accountable for it right away,” Aronberg said. “But because of the outstanding work of Palm Beach County Sheriff [Ric] Bradshaw, his team, and the cold case team, today is a good day for justice.”

According to the sheriff’s office, Singh said she didn’t realize she was pregnant until she gave birth on a hotel toilet. She thought the baby was stillborn, so she put the baby’s remains in a backpack and dumped it in the Boynton Beach inlet that same night.

Investigators believe the baby was dead when it was placed in the water.

Authorities said they plan to charge Singh with first-degree murder. She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

