2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two deadly shooting incidents in Bainbridge are under investigation, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).

The first happened on Wednesday, around 11:45 p.m., in the 900 block of Anderson Street. Police responded to a shots fired call. Police said one victim was deceased, and another was taken to Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.

“The initial investigation indicates that the shooting was a result of a verbal dispute,” BPS officials said in a release.

The second shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. One person was found dead at Landmark Apartments on Gordon Avenue.

“Bainbridge Public Safety assisted by the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI is currently investigating both shooting incidents at this time. Investigators are interviewing witnesses and following up on leads,” BPS officials said in a release.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038.

