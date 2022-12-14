Ask the Expert
Well-known former Darton coach passes away

FILE PHOTO: Ken Veilands died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports as a cardiac issue.
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The well-known former soccer coach at Darton State College died Monday night in Thomasville.

Ken Veilands, 59, died Monday night from what the Thomas County Coroner’s office reports as a cardiac issue.

The coroner’s office said Veilands was driving toward his home when he had a medical issue and ended up crashing at a low speed into a home. The coroner’s office said the crash was not the cause of his death.

Veilands was the Darton State College women’s soccer coach from 2000-2016.  He was elected to the National Junior College Women’s Soccer Coaches Association Hall of Fame this year. He is also a member of the Albany State University Athletics Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

