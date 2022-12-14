Ask the Expert
Valdosta BOE votes to require clear bags at city school events

By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, the Valdosta Board of Education voted to adopt a clear bag policy for school events.

The board said in a statement: “to enhance public safety and expedite entry, Valdosta City Schools has implemented a Clear Bag Policy for all school athletics and performing arts events.”

Visitors are allowed one 12 by 6 by 12 inch bag or a 1-gallon plastic storage bag, along with a smaller purse.

Those with medical items or media personnel can bring in larger bags after being inspected, per a release.

Valdosta City Schools Clear Bag Policy(Source: Valdosta City Schools/Valdosta BOE)

