Trans rights group files lawsuit against state of Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First/AP) - Two state employees and a public school media clerk are suing the state of Georgia, saying state health insurance illegally discriminates by refusing to pay for gender-transition health care.

Details regarding the lawsuit were announced during a press conference at the Central Presbyterian Church, according to the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund.

WATCH FULL PRESS CONFERENCE

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday by Micha Rich, Benjamin Johnson and an anonymous state employee suing on behalf of her adult child. They argue Georgia’s State Health Benefit Plan, which insures more than 660,000 state government and public school employees and retirees, is illegally discriminating by refusing to pay for gender transition-related health care.

The suit also argues that Georgia’s actions violate the 14th Amendment right to equal protection, and that in the case of Johnson, violate federal prohibitions against sex discrimination in education.

It’s the fourth in a line of lawsuits against Georgia agencies to force them to pay for gender-confirmation surgery and other procedures. State and local governments have lost or settled the previous suits, changing rules to pay for transgender care.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this article.