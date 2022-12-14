Stormy then much colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with low-mid 60s Tuesday afternoon. Tonight, cloudy and dry as lows drop into the mid 50s. Tomorrow another gloomy and breezy day as a strong storm system moves east. It’ll be the last day in the 70s before storms and colder air arrive.

Scattered afternoon showers increase through the evening as a squall line of strong-severe storms slide in late evening into Thursday morning. Storms may produce damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain. You should remain alert and have multiple ways to receive any watches or warnings that may be issued. Rainfall amounts of 1-2″+ are expected.

The system moves out by midday which ends the rain while ushering in drier and much colder air. Temperatures dive below average with highs falling into the 50s and lows into the 30s. Staying dry for the weekend.

Rain chances return as the holiday week gets underway. Isolated showers Monday become scattered on Tuesday while the chilly air remains in place.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.