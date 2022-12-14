Pedestrian fatalities on the rise in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The roads are becoming more and more unsafe as pedestrian-struck car accidents are increasing throughout Georgia, including in Thomasville.

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) said just a week and a half ago, they had a pedestrian-involved accident.

“In the last 10 years, there’s been a 54% increase in crashes with pedestrians related to fatalities,” said Sgt. Robert Corbin, with GSP.

Corbin said most accidents happen at night but that doesn’t mean pedestrian-struck accidents don’t occur during the day.

“There’s been a 16% increase with pedestrian crashes related to fatalities during daylight hours,” Corbin said.

A total of 14 pedestrian involved car accidents have occurred in Thomasville throughout this year. (WALB)

A total of 14 pedestrian versus car accidents have happened throughout this year in Thomasville and according to GSP, in 50% of those accidents, either the driver or the pedestrian was under the influence.

The hotspots for these types of accidents are near shopping centers and within city limits. But incidents have even happened in school zones. One recent incident in a school zone involved a car striking a school crossing guard who was helping students across the street.

“Thankfully, he’s okay,” said Crystal Parker, Thomasville Police Department public information officer.

Parker said she wants drivers and pedestrians to slow down and pay attention to what they’re doing.

Cpl. Crystal Parker said pedestrians need to take safety precautions in order to avoid accidents. (WALB)

“Try to minimize the things that you can control such as being distracted by a device. Use extra care if you and that the sun is glaring and you can’t see very well and definitely slow down,” she said. “With the holidays especially, we’re seeing a lot more traffic in Thomasville in general, including pedestrian traffic.”

Other factors like limited public transportation and high gas prices also play a part in why people are walking more. But roadways have become more unsafe with distracted drivers and pedestrians sharing the road.

“Distracted driving is the number one safety issue in the State of Georgia. If you’re paying attention to the roadway, you have a chance as a driver to miss that pedestrian that’s trying to cross the roadway in front of you,” Corbin said.

Pedestrians can also take safety precautions. Like wearing lighter-colored clothing at night, yielding to traffic and also not being distracted as they walk.

“It’s important for the pedestrian as well to make sure that they’re aware of where the vehicles are. We recommend trying to make contact with the driver that’s the closest to you before you cross the street,” Parker said.

Sgt. Robert Corbin said the pedestrian fatality rate has increased by 54% within the last 10 years. (WALB)

Corbin said some pedestrians try to rush to walk across crosswalks but should consider their odds against a car weighing more than them.

“People have to be aware of that, is that you are not going to outrun a vehicle going 80 feet per second weighing 3,000 pounds. Bad things will occur to you,” he said.

Police said it’s going to take both pedestrians and drivers to be mindful of each other in order to decrease pedestrian fatalities and accidents in Thomasville.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.