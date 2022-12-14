Packers Safety Signs With Volunteers

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Jack Luttrell spent the last four years playing for three different high schools. Today he committed to further his education and football career at the University of Tennessee. Luttrell has aspirations of one day playing in the NFL, and this marks the next step in that journey.

“I mean it’s great football wise, I committed two years ago to Tennessee, so finally being able to put pen to paper is an amazing feeling. It’s just kind of a sigh of relief. There’s a long road ahead but definitely got one of those steps done,” Luttrell said.

A new school, wasn’t going to stop Luttrell from showing out both in the classroom and on the playing field. Overcoming adversity is something he has embraced…

“Coming in here there was definitely doubts and a lot of people questioning our decision as a family. Just my dad coming down here to coach and everything, but I mean once we started once the season got rolling nobody questioned it because we were we were rolling. We had a great season and this place has done nothing but help me prepare for the next level”

A level his biggest supporters know he is ready for.

Jack Luttrell Family (Source: WALB)

Father of Luttrell, Stan Luttrell said, “my wife and I and our whole family is super excited for what Jack has accomplished but even more for what’s to come at Tennessee.”

“Jack has NFL aspirations and I hope that he achieves those but if not, he’s going to get a phenomenal education, an incredible degree from the University of Tennessee that I know he’ll be able to use in the future, and whatever career he chooses, he’s gonna be a slam dunk,” said Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun.

Jack Luttrell Punt Return (Source: WALB)

As the journey for Luttrell continues, he’ll head to Tennessee this week after finishing all of his high school requirements early. He’ll practice with the team as they prepare for their upcoming bowl game. So what exactly are the volunteers getting?

“They’re getting an incredible athlete. You know it wouldn’t surprise me if at some point at Tennessee jack play some offense. I think at some point you see him returning kicks, he did it for us and he was fantastic. He’s just an all-around and very instinctive, very smart, physical football player,” said Calhoun.

“I’m bringing myself. I’m not gonna bring in this whole new new gig, I’m going to bring myself, buy into the program, buy into the team and whatever coach says I’m going to do. I am going to work my butt off and hopefully get some playing time down the road,” said Luttrell.

Leadership, hard work, a team guy, but more importantly Luttrell will make the Volunteers program better both on and off the field. It took just one season for the Packers and Colquitt community to experience that.

“Tennessee knows exactly what they are getting but more importantly, they’re getting a better person, and I think when you can have those two as a great combination then the skies the limit,” said Calhoun.

