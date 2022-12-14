Ask the Expert
New Tifton apartment community getting move in ready

The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The new Apex apartment home community is located right off Carpenter Road in Tifton.

The newly built luxury apartments took around nine months to construct.

Property Manager Mike Garvey said the duplex is now move-in ready and the apartments will be ready at the top of the year.

This community will be home to over 140 families, with 24 duplexes and 120 apartments available.

“You’ll have your monthly bug spray, there is a dog park, there’s a playground that’s going to have a splash pad with it and we also have a theater that’s going to be in the office,” Garvey said of the complex’s amenities.

Garvey said ent prices here vary by room size A one-bedroom is $1,000, a two-bedroom is $1,150 and a three-bedroom is $1,350. The duplexes are $1,600.

The Apex community’s goal was to bring a type of apartment-style living that has not been offered in Tifton.

“We think this is above anything else in the city and if you come out and see the quality, you’ll see the difference. We can’t wait to get this place up and running and show what valor residential group is all about,” Garvey said.

