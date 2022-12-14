Ask the Expert
Holiday shipping deadlines quickly approaching

As the holidays draw nearer, so do holiday mailing and shipping deadlines.
As the holidays draw nearer, so do holiday mailing and shipping deadlines.(MGN/Pexels/Pixabay)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Time is running out to make sure that your cards and packages get to your loved ones by Christmas.

This is the final week to get all of your items ready to mail through the United States Postal Service before time runs out. Here are a look at the dates to guarantee its there by Christmas.

  • Friday - Priority Mail Express Military Service.
  • Saturday is the big day with a deadline for USPS Retail Ground Service, First Class Mail - this includes those greeting cards and up to 15.99 ounces of First Class Packages.
  • After those days, prices will go up to get your mail to its destination in time for Christmas.
  • Monday is the deadline for priority mail service
  • The last day for Priority Mail Express service will be December 23.

To make sure they can handle the volume of mail, USPS has been working to hire 20,000 seasonal workers, added an extra 10.5 million square feet of space to process packages and they installed 137 new package sorting machines.

All of those additions means they now can now process up to 60 million packages a day.

This week will be their busiest week of the entire year, so if you still need to mail out anything, it’s a good idea to get it ready to go and head out to the post office.

