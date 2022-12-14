‘The guys on this team — they are family’: Terrell Academy baseball team gets state champ rings

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - Terrell Academy Baseball Coach Ashley Walker and the Eagles were celebrated after a thrilling three-game series in the GISA AA state title game last March.

They defeated Gatewood in game three by a final score of 10-8.

Walker shared what he will remember most about this team.

“The senior class, the way they led us, the things that they did to bring us together. We had a rough patch early on. Our seniors came in and called a meeting and did what they were supposed to do. They led our team,” Walker said.

It was game three where the Eagles fell behind 7-2. Their comeback began in the fourth inning by scoring six runs — spearheaded by junior infielder Jay Austin.

“Coach had just talked to us. It got me a little angry. I just went up there and swung as hard as I could. The approach was just to put the ball in play. but it just went over,” Austin said.

On the mound, the Eagles used three pitchers.

The man who recorded the final out was senior Lawrence Carpenter.

“Last out, I came in, got him to pop it up. Luke Addison caught the final out and the rest was history,” Carpenter said.

The Eagles finished with a 17-7 record.

This was their first state championship in over 30 years.

Winning it all creates its own memory but everyone shared what they will additionally remember about the season.

“Our team atmosphere. We came together. We loved each other. Our guys played for the guy next to them. We were not selfish. Those are the things that took our game to another level,” Walker said.

“We went through so many battles and so many hard times just to get to that moment. It was great to do it with the teammates we had. It was like a family and it was great,” Austin said.

Said Carpenter: “Just the bond I have with my teammates. It’s really irreplaceable. The guys on this team — they are family. Like it says on the back of these shirts. They say ‘family.’ That is what we are and that’s who we mean to be.”

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.