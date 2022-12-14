Ask the Expert
Georgia Tech teams up with NASA to launch satellite into space

Lunar flashlight heads to the moon to search for water
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 9:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A group of Georgia Tech students assisted NASA and SpaceX to launch a small satellite into space that was designed and built exclusively by undergraduate students.

“The briefcase-sized Lunar Flashlight will be monitored and controlled over the next several months by a team of graduate and undergraduate students in Georgia Tech’s School of Aerospace Engineering. The team will keep the spacecraft on track and capture the data it gathers to be studied by the Lunar Flashlight Science team,” a news release stated

The spacecraft launched at 2:38 a.m. December 11 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that also carried a Japanese-built lunar lander and a United Arab Emirates rover.

Shortly after launch, Lunar Flashlight separated from the Falcon 9 to begin an approximately three-month journey that will carry it into a fuel-conserving orbital trajectory 42,000 miles beyond the moon.

Gravity from the moon, Earth, and Sun will ultimately bring it into a path that will come within nine miles of the lunar surface.

