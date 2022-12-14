Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

First Alert Weather Day

Strong Storms Tonight, Cooler to Colder
All right starting off this morning mid 50s could see an isolated sprinkle this morning temperatures gonna warm up big time with breezy conditions up to 17 rain
By Chris Zelman
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy, cloudy today with increasing rain chances this evening. There’s a Slight Risk of Severe Storms for most of South Georgia from 10pm tonight to 9am tomorrow. 12/14-12/15/2022 Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds and 5% chance of a tornado. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected with a marginal risk of flash flooding. Clearing and cooler into Friday. Colder this weekend. A freeze is likely by Monday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Trenton Lewis is being remembered as a wonderful dad who loved his family very much. He died in...
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
Rush-hour traffic came to a standstill after a rollover crash at the intersection of Westover...
Rollover crash reported on Westover, Westgate
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue.
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
FOOTBALL ON FIELD
Controversial high school football call in Georgia ignites instant replay debate
A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday,...
VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Stormy then much colder
Stormy then much colder
First Alert Weather 6pm Tuesday Dec 13
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather