First Alert Weather Day

Breezy, cloudy today with increasing rain chances this evening. There’s a Slight Risk of Severe Storms for most of South Georgia from 10pm tonight to 9am tomorrow. 12/14-12/15/2022 Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds and 5% chance of a tornado. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected with a marginal risk of flash flooding. Clearing and cooler into Friday. Colder this weekend. A freeze is likely by Monday morning.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

