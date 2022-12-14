Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather day declared for Wednesday night, Thursday morning

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

There’s a slight risk of severe storms for most of South Georgia from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. on Thursday.

Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds and a 5% chance of a tornado. One to three inches of rain is expected with a marginal risk of flash flooding.

Here is a list of weather resources:

Below is a list of Albany radio stations that provide weather updates:

  • WALG 1590 AM broadcasts WALB news and weather
  • Hear our weather forecasts on the new RETRO - FM, 102.1
  • NASH FM 104.5 WKAK airs WALB’s meteorologist forecasts.

If there is severe weather in your area and you are able to safely take photos and video, send them below:

