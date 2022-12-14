First Alert Weather day declared for Wednesday night, Thursday morning
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The First Alert Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
There’s a slight risk of severe storms for most of South Georgia from 10 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. on Thursday.
Threats include a 15% chance of damaging winds and a 5% chance of a tornado. One to three inches of rain is expected with a marginal risk of flash flooding.
