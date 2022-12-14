Ask the Expert
Economist: South Ga. in good position economy-wise amid talks of recession

By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The pandemic caused major economic impacts on several industries in Georgia to suffer and decline. Now, there are talks of a recession.

Experts say Georgia’s economy should be on the road to recovery by the end of 2023.

Renata Elad is the dean of business at ABAC. She has years of experience analyzing the economic impact across South Georgia.

Elad said despite a predicted global recession, leading industries like real estate, information and agriculture are growing in Georgia.

“It may decline a little bit with the recession that’s almost global. But I don’t think Georgia is going to have much of an impact of that recession as normally we would expect or what the average would be for the state,” Elad said.

She predicts Georgia’s unemployment rate will average about 3.8% during 2023. Just one percent shy compared to the 2.8% that was seen in 2022.

In South Georgia, Elad said affordability and availability for housing have been the leading challenges in turning the local economy around.

Experts say home prices increased 46% across Georgia since the beginning of the pandemic. Moody’s Analytics collects real estate data and they estimated that most homes in the U.S. were overvalued by about 25% in 2022.

“As a result, the rent is slightly higher than what one would expect as the housing market is slightly higher than one would expect. Construction also coming into the economy,” Elad said.

Elad said she has hope that affordability and availability are going to increase, so there will be more places to rent, and more people can stay in South Georgia

