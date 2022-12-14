Bush Animal Clinic taking donations for foster kids in need this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are many ways you can give this holiday season. And there are many families in need. Including families with foster children.

Bush Animal Clinic is raising donations for those in need. For every dollar that is donated, Bush Animal Clinic will match it. For example, if you donate $100, Bush Animal Clinic will match it in an effort to help families in need. The donations will help give kids Christmas gifts this year.

With there being 150 families with foster kids in Albany, that speaks volumes about those families in need. Oftentimes, agencies are not always able to help with their needs. That’s why Bush Animal Clinic is stepping in to fill this gap.

“Yes, we are bringing awareness to the less fortunate. We want to see some smiles on some faces this Christmas, so we need (your) help. We have a laundry list of donations that we need, and Bush Animal Clinic is going to match every dollar that is donated to help us,” said Kaley Hart, hospital manager for Bush Animal Clinic.

The donations are not just for kids in foster care. The Lily Pad helps women who have gone through domestic violence, rape or suffered from abuse. Donations can help these adults provide gifts for their kids.

“There is a large amount of kids and a large amount of adults that are in need of help that a lot of people don’t think about that. The Lily Pad has a lot of adults and needs stuff as well. Whether it’s jackets to shoes, gift cards and even gas money to get to the safe space. It’s easy to give those things but we need the help,” said Hart said.

Some of the requests are coming from teenagers and on their list are board games, tablets, electronics and jewelry.

There are currently 150 foster families in need in the area, and they hope to get toys for everyone. The Bush Animal Clinic is accepting donations through Friday.

