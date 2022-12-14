Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats

(Source: MGN)
(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats.

Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.

Courtney sentenced both women to 2 years of unsupervised probation and 10 days in jail. The jail sentence was suspended, meaning the women will serve no time. Each woman was also fined $100 and ordered to pay court costs.

The women were arrested in Wetumpka in June. The police chief said they had been warned repeatedly not to feed strays.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a...
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday,...
VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding an entering auto...
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying entering auto suspect
A day after a four-year-old boy drowned in the Flint River, some Albany and Dougherty County...
Drowning death raises Flint River safety concerns

Latest News

Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats
Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14