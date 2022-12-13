WALB hosts tour for Spring Creek Academy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday morning, WALB had the pleasure of hosting some of our younger viewers right here at the station.

First Alert Meteorologist Tommie Owens served as their tour guide.

Fourth graders from Spring Creek Charter Academy got to tour the ins and outs of our newsroom and studio. They especially had a great time right in front of the green screen.

Many people don’t know what the inside of newsrooms look like or how a newscast is even put together. Spring Creek Charter Academy’s fourth grade class had the chance to ask all their burning questions here at the station.

“I had a really fun time and the most interesting thing was probably getting to see what they chase tornadoes in,” Gemma Long, a student at Spring Creek Charter Academy, said.

The kids toured all areas of the newsroom and even got to see themselves on camera.

“I had a fun experience here and I loved, like, seeing the studio and being behind the greenscreen,” Ellie Rae Timmons, a student at Spring Creek Charter Academy, said.

Their teachers also had a great time too.

“My favorite part about coming here today was definitely the kids’ reactions. They were very excited to put what we learned in real life. So we’ve been learning about weather and meteorology and how to report it and even becoming our own little weather reporters. It was great,” Alanna Lowman, a teacher at Spring Creek Charter Academy, said.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.