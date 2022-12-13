Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

US lawmakers introduce legislation to ban TikTok

Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.
Lawmakers have introduced legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the U.S.(Solen Feyissa / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It looks like three United States lawmakers are not fans of TikTok.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio introduced a bill this week that would ban TikTok from operating in the states. Two congressmen have also introduced companion legislation before the house.

The lawmakers are concerned about the short-form video app’s parent company ByteDance and its affiliation with China.

Some doubt the company’s ability to safeguard Americans’ data from the Chinese government.

TikTok has not commented on the proposed legislation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a...
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday,...
VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding an entering auto...
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying entering auto suspect
A day after a four-year-old boy drowned in the Flint River, some Albany and Dougherty County...
Drowning death raises Flint River safety concerns

Latest News

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring from the penalty spot the opening goal during...
Messi, Argentina beat Croatia 3-0 to reach World Cup final
Scientists are expected to announce a major advance in the long-running quest to harness...
Fusion breakthrough could be climate, energy game-changer
Damage was seen in the Oklahoma town of Wayne, about 45 miles south of Oklahoma City.
Massive US storm brings tornadoes to South, blizzard threat
As seasonal spending hits its peak, financial experts suggest planning now to tackle holiday debt
For the fifth consecutive week, the nation’s average gas price has fallen, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices below $3? Winter bringing lower prices at the pump ahead of Christmas