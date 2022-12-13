Tift Regional Medical Center kicks off Tree of Life ceremony

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are meant to lift your spirits and that’s the goal of the Tree of Life ceremony. The ceremony is back at Tift Regional Medical Center after going virtual for two years due because of the pandemic.

For 37 years, Tift Regional has held the Tree of Life ceremony. This gives families the opportunity to honor and reflect on loved ones that have either passed away or are currently battling an illness.

The holiday season can be tough, especially when grieving a loved one.

Tressie Mathis, Tiftarea hospice director of Southwell, said, the ceremony is a holiday tradition that benefits hospice patients of the Tiftarea and the Anita Stewart Oncology Center families during difficult times.

“Bills that may need to be paid, medical services that they otherwise might not be able to afford. Things not only for the patient but for their families just to help to provide a little bit of ease during what is a very stressful time of life for most people,” Mathis said.

Medical professionals said each year, they feel the ceremony brings families together and helps ease those who are in need of some assistance.

“Anytime that we can do something to give back to our community, it makes me feel very proud of the health system that I work for,” Mathis said.

Albritton Funeral Home in Tifton donated ornaments to over 160 families to simply let them know they are not forgotten during these times.

Karen AlBritton said since the passing of her husband who served on the Tiftarea hospice board for several years, she feels it’s her duty to keep his legacy alive through acts of service.

“During the Christmas season, it’s a difficult time when it’s your first Christmas without your loved one. I’m just hoping that this service, the Tree of Life gives and the Christmas tree ornament that was sent to them in their honor and the donation we gave, it’ll help the people just get through this Christmas season a little bit easier,” she said.

It’s not too late to donate on behalf of a loved one. Tift Regional is accepting donations through December.

