Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Tift Regional Medical Center kicks off Tree of Life ceremony

For 37 years, Tift Regional has held the Tree of Life ceremony. This gives families the...
For 37 years, Tift Regional has held the Tree of Life ceremony. This gives families the opportunity to honor and reflect on loved ones that have either passed away or are currently battling an illness.(walb)
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The holidays are meant to lift your spirits and that’s the goal of the Tree of Life ceremony. The ceremony is back at Tift Regional Medical Center after going virtual for two years due because of the pandemic.

For 37 years, Tift Regional has held the Tree of Life ceremony. This gives families the opportunity to honor and reflect on loved ones that have either passed away or are currently battling an illness.

The holiday season can be tough, especially when grieving a loved one.

Tressie Mathis, Tiftarea hospice director of Southwell, said, the ceremony is a holiday tradition that benefits hospice patients of the Tiftarea and the Anita Stewart Oncology Center families during difficult times.

“Bills that may need to be paid, medical services that they otherwise might not be able to afford. Things not only for the patient but for their families just to help to provide a little bit of ease during what is a very stressful time of life for most people,” Mathis said.

Medical professionals said each year, they feel the ceremony brings families together and helps ease those who are in need of some assistance.

“Anytime that we can do something to give back to our community, it makes me feel very proud of the health system that I work for,” Mathis said.

Albritton Funeral Home in Tifton donated ornaments to over 160 families to simply let them know they are not forgotten during these times.

Karen AlBritton said since the passing of her husband who served on the Tiftarea hospice board for several years, she feels it’s her duty to keep his legacy alive through acts of service.

“During the Christmas season, it’s a difficult time when it’s your first Christmas without your loved one. I’m just hoping that this service, the Tree of Life gives and the Christmas tree ornament that was sent to them in their honor and the donation we gave, it’ll help the people just get through this Christmas season a little bit easier,” she said.

It’s not too late to donate on behalf of a loved one. Tift Regional is accepting donations through December.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-old boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a...
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday,...
VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding an entering auto...
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying entering auto suspect
A day after a four-year-old boy drowned in the Flint River, some Albany and Dougherty County...
Drowning death raises Flint River safety concerns

Latest News

Tuesday morning, WALB had the pleasure of hosting some of our younger viewers right here at the...
WALB hosts tour for Spring Creek Academy
Albany Police Department
APD: Missing teen found
The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue.
No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car
For almost 20 years, The Haven has been hosting Adopt-a-Family to try and ensure a better...
Valdosta-based nonprofit hosts ‘Adopt-a-Family’ event to help families during the holidays