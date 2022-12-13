Stormy then colder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Areas of light rain have tapered off however a few sprinkles are possible through the evening. Overcast holds as temps slowly fall through the 50s tonight.

Tomorrow an overcast with a few showers dotting through and seasonably cool mid 60s. Midweek brings rain back and the potential for strong-severe storms as a strong cold front slide east. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms become likely late Wednesday into early Thursday. A squall line moves into SGA with threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Also, with periods of heavy rain flash flooding possible. Expect a good soaking rain with amounts of 1-2″. The cold front passes Thursday afternoon ushering in much drier and colder air.

Highs drop from the upper 60s Thursday to low 50s Saturday while lows dive from the upper 50s into the mid-upper 30s. Winter’s chill settles in for the weekend while rain chances gradually return with isolated showers Sunday and Monday.

The chilly airmass holds into the holiday week.

