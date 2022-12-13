Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Stormy then colder

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Areas of light rain have tapered off however a few sprinkles are possible through the evening. Overcast holds as temps slowly fall through the 50s tonight.

Tomorrow an overcast with a few showers dotting through and seasonably cool mid 60s. Midweek brings rain back and the potential for strong-severe storms as a strong cold front slide east. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms become likely late Wednesday into early Thursday. A squall line moves into SGA with threats of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Also, with periods of heavy rain flash flooding possible. Expect a good soaking rain with amounts of 1-2″. The cold front passes Thursday afternoon ushering in much drier and colder air.

Highs drop from the upper 60s Thursday to low 50s Saturday while lows dive from the upper 50s into the mid-upper 30s. Winter’s chill settles in for the weekend while rain chances gradually return with isolated showers Sunday and Monday.

The chilly airmass holds into the holiday week.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
Thomas County sheriff's office has experienced its third officer-involved shooting this year.
Thomasville community still devastated after 3rd officer-involved shooting
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
This is just one pathway built to help the community enjoy Langdale Park.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

Stormy then colder
First Alert Weather 6pm Monday Dec 12
WALB First Alert Weather
Strong Storms Possible Midweek
Strong storms possible
First Alert Forecast 12/12 AB
WALB First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast