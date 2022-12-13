Rollover crash reported on Westover, Westgate

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rush-hour traffic came to a standstill after a rollover crash at the intersection of Westover and Westgate in Albany late Tuesday afternoon.

Witnesses at the scene said the driver of a white SUV was turning east onto Westgate when it was T-boned by another SUV going north on Westover.

Officials at the scene said the drivers were not seriously hurt. There’s no word yet on who was at fault.

