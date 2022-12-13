No injuries reported after 70+ bullets shot at an Albany home, car

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are currently investigating a shooting that left no injuries with over 70 bullets being shot at an Albany home and car.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 1400 block of West Gordon Avenue.

When police responded to the scene, the victim told them that she jumped on the ground, with a child in her arms, when she heard gunshots outside, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).

When the shooting stopped, she saw bullet holes throughout her kitchen.

A witness who knew the victim said he saw a vehicle driving down the street away from the home after the shooting.

Police also say they saw a car in front of the home that had bullet holes.

A total of 74 bullet casings were found at the scene, an APD report shows.

The victim said this was the second shooting that has happened at the home.

The Albany Police Department said the investigation into the incident is still active.

