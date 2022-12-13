Ask the Expert
Mother’s fight to end opioid epidemic continues into rural Georgia

By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta mom is keeping her son’s memory alive by helping countless others.

Cammie’s son, Christopher lost his battle with an opioid addiction when he was just 32.

From writing a book to creating a non-profit, Cammie is making sure she is doing all she can to keep families like hers from the heartbreak she carries every day.

Cammie started Christopher Wolf Crusade in his honor, in an effort to end the opioid epidemic that took her son.

“For the rest of my life on this earth, that is what I am supposed to be doing,” said Cammie Wolf Rice, CEO/Founder of Christopher Wolf Crusade.

The non-profit trains Life Care Specialists, who go into partner hospitals including Grady Memorial Hospital and Emory, and focus on addiction prevention and education.

“We step in after surgery with orthopedic trauma patients; as of recently, we have moved into the Sickle Cell Clinic at Grady as well,” said Aniah Daniels, Life Care Specialist.

Life Care Specialists are trauma-informed; they can help patients cope with life issues through different types of therapy and mental health support.

“We are able to catch those signs of someone dependent. A lot of my patients are under 30, and don’t even know they are on an opioid,” said Aniah.

Christopher Wolf Crusade was recently given a one million dollar grant, to expand into rural Georgia.

“I miss him every second of every day,” said Cammie, “It is an indescribable fire inside of me.”

Grady says there has been a 20% drop in pain medication use since the program launched. Care Coaches have served 500 patients at Grady alone, so far.

LEARN MORE ABOUT LIFE CARE SPECIALISTS:
CAMMIE'S BOOK:

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

