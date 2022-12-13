Irwin Co. man arrested in wife’s shooting death

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man is currently behind bars in connection to the shooting death of his wife, according to the Irwin County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO).

Bryon Roberts, 48, was charged with felony murder, felony aggravated assault, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and marijuana possession.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting happened on Dec. 4, in the 300 block of Bark Road.

The call was originally reported to deputies as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot to the victim, later identified as Candace Roberts, 55.

She later died from her injuries at a hospital, ICSO confirmed. The sheriff’s office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigated the shooting.

WALB will update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.