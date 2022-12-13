Ask the Expert
City of Valdosta gifts resident with new a home

Video from WALB
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Valdosta is improving its city and getting people’s homes up to code. One home at a time.

The reactions people have when they see their new home is priceless. This home behind me was unsafe to live in before. But now thanks to a Community Development Block Grant, another Valdosta homeowner has a safe and up-to-code home to live in.

Edna Moore was absolutely amazed when her new home was presented to her. She says this is everything she ever wanted for her, her children, and her grandchildren.

“I was just running over with everything. Happy, glad, jittery, everything. I was feeling blessed. Over 100, 1,000%. 1,000% I’m happy,” Moore said.

Edna Moore received a brand new home from the city of Valdosta on Tuesday.
Edna Moore received a brand new home from the city of Valdosta on Tuesday.(Source: WALB)

Moore says she was living in this home for six years before they came to rebuild. Something she says was very needed.

“When I first got the house, it was like a normal house. But then things started happening. I didn’t know what I was going to do. And somebody told me about Mr. Joyner. The miracle came through. And they have been very helpful throughout the whole process.”

The Community Development Block grant not only helps residents in need. It also prevents the spread of blighted properties in Valdosta. Some goals include strengthening the city’s tax base and preserving the existing affordable housing stock.

This program is meant to address major housing issues for those that qualify and reduce code violations.

“Ms. Moore’s house due to age, weather, and termite damage had become unlivable. So, when she applied for the program, I came here and conducted an inspection, determined it was not fit for her to live in and it was dangerous,” Rehabilitation Construction Coordinator for the City of Valdosta, Richard Joyner said.

Richard Joyner is the rehabilitation construction coordinator for the city of Valdosta.
Richard Joyner is the rehabilitation construction coordinator for the city of Valdosta.(Source: WALB)

City leaders say health, safety, and welfare make rebuilding these homes so important. They also say it encourages neighboring residents to do the same.

“When I came back to this community, once I retired from the military, I wanted to serve my community. So it gives me a great deal of satisfaction to actually work in the neighborhood I live in,” Joyner said.

Valdosta city officials say they've heard a lot of good things about this new home already.
Valdosta city officials say they've heard a lot of good things about this new home already.(Source: WALB)

Moore, who received her new home on Tuesday, says it’s important the city continues to do this for residents.

“There’s a lot of people out there that really need it. There’s people that really cannot do something for themselves that really want something. And some people are really trying. I think it’s beneficial to a lot of people,” Moore said.

City leaders say serving their residents and the safety of their residents is what makes this important. But seeing their response to the city gifting them a new home is equally as important to them.

“That makes me want to keep doing this. It’s very fulfilling to see someone maybe for the first time in their life come into a new home and to be in a safe home. We’re immediately improving their quality of life and giving them a safe place to live,” Joyner said.

Valdosta has been offering this grant to its residents since 2004. The next time Valdosta homeowners will be able to apply for this grant is on January 3rd, 2022.

This program is designed to provide a healthy, safe and sanitary living environment for low to moderate-income homeowners. The city says they deserve a suitable living environment like everyone else.

