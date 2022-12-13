Albany FD looking for a few good firefighters amid staffing shortage

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a shortage of one of the most important jobs in the country — first responders. And Dougherty County is no different.

The Albany Fire Department is looking to fill 22 positions in the near future. Ultimately, helping them to operate better.

Emergency response agencies across America have seen a decrease in staffing since the pandemic hit. This includes fields like police officers, EMTs, nurses, firefighters and other first responders.

Assistant Fire Chief Ken Turner said despite all of the open positions, they still have enough people to handle emergencies.

“This will allow us to fill middle spots where we need to make some promotions,” Turner said. “We do promote up, so we got to have the bottom positions there to fill the upper ranks. And so that’s why we’re doing this. We are adequately staffed at this time to keep everything running. But we would like to add the other positions to get us closer to being fully staffed.”

Turner said so far, staffing issues have not affected response time. But firefighters have been required to work more overtime than usual.

If people are interested, they need to meet a few requirements.

“They would need to be a minimum of 18 years old. They would have to have completed high school. And or with a GED,” Turner said. “They would need to be able to pass a background check and drug screening also as well. We will be implementing a small test to test on reading comprehension and other general study areas.”

Once hired, applicants will then have to go through the training process.

“The training will be pretty extensive. It’s like a 16-week training class. And those, they’ll be certified in five different areas,” Turner said. “There will be firefighter one, firefighter two, hazardous materials awareness, hazardous materials operations. And hazardous materials technician certified when they complete the 16-week training classes.”

People can go to the city’s website and look at employment opportunities if interested. Applications close on Dec. 26.

