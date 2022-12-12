VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Both teenagers were charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. in the 1600 block of Lexington Circle after police received a call of someone being shot.

When police arrived, they found a victim in her fifties with a gunshot wound to her torso, VPD confirmed. Police gave her first aid until she was able to be taken to a local hospital.

When witnesses described the possible suspects to police, the 14-year-old began running from authorities when they say they tried to question him. After a foot chase, VPD says the officer found a firearm nearby after he caught the teen.

Officers arrested the 15-year-old without incident after searching the area around the shooting.

The victim has since been released from South Georgia Medical Center.

Both teenagers are currently being held at a Regional Youth Detective Center.

The investigation into the shooting continues and police say more charges are possible.

