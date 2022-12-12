Valdosta-based nonprofit hosts ‘Adopt-a-Family’ event to help families during the holidays

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A 24-hour nonprofit agency that provides help to the South Georgia community is providing help a little differently this holiday season.

Christmas is the season of giving that usually extends past friends and family members. For 2022, 30 sponsors, including 10 businesses in Valdosta, are spreading holiday joy to families that reside at The Haven and their community clients.

“We are a domestic violence shelter and sexual assault center, so when you have something traumatic in your life like that, that you’ve already gone through this year it’s nice to have a little pick me up and not have to worry about providing Christmas for yourself or your family,” Volunteer Coordinator for the Haven and sexual assault advocate, Peyton Lowe said.

Peyton Lowe is the sexual assault advocate and volunteer coordinator for the Haven in Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

For at least 20 years, the Haven has been hosting an Adopt-a-Family event around Christmas. All to try and bring the Christmas spirit to families in need.

“I think it’s important to provide Christmas to families that are struggling year round. We try to do a lot throughout the year, but Christmas time is when everybody is willing to give a little bit more,” Lowe said.

Around this time in 2021, the Haven says they had 35 families, so they’re on a better track this year.

Making sure their clients have a beautiful Christmas is what the Haven is trying to ensure. (Source: WALB)

“We have a wide variety of different types of families. A lot of them are moms with a certain number of kids. It can be anywhere from two to six kids. Our biggest family this year has six. And then we also have just single ladies that have been in the shelter this year that need Christmas gifts as well,” Lowe, said.

Some businesses in the community tell me they’re just happy that they’re fortunate enough to help. This is something they don’t mind participating in each year.

“We’ve been involved with the Haven and adopting a family for Christmas for several years now. And we just believe that it’s really important for these families to feel loved and enjoy a Christmas and not go without due to unfortunate circumstances,” Office Manager for the Valdosta Coldwell Premier Banker, Megan Beals said.

Megan Beals says Coldwell Banker is happy to help make someone else's Christmas bright every year. (Source: WALB)

Coldwell Premier Banker in Valdosta wants to share a little message with families in need.

“You’re not alone and our CB (Coldwell Banker) family just wants you to know that we support you. And you are worthy and there’s beauty to be found in your testimony. Your story is not over and love should never hurt,” Beals said.

The Haven says one business adopted ten families. They want to thank the businesses and volunteers that have sent donations to help out their community.

“The families provide us a wish list. It’s broken down into their interest, their needs, their shirt, pants, shoe size, dress size, everything like that. The list is more of just like a suggestion of what they’re asking for. But their sponsors are more than welcome to kind of deter from that,” Lowe, said.

The Haven says right now, they have 43 families adopted. They’re hoping to get a little more help from the community to reach their goal of 50 families adopted.

