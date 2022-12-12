Toys For Tots has last push for toys at Pretoria Fields

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We are now less than 2 weeks away from Christmas Day and Toys for Tots is having its final push to get more Toys.

Pretoria Fields held back-to-back events with local vendors and live music on Sunday.

“If one person from this entire city would just come out and donate a toy, I think we’ll be fine,” Staff Sargent Reginald Hammons, the Toys For Tots Coordinator for Albany, said.

Staff Sergeant Reginald Hammons needs 10,000 toys to meet his goal this year. (WALB)

He said he’s still thousands short of the 10,000 toy goal. There was a steady flow of people at Pretoria Fields on Sunday, but Hammons says much more came on Saturday. Through this weekend they are getting closer, but still need the community to step up.

Hammons is still accepting toys and monetary donations through Tuesday.

“Luckily I know what toys to get so if you put me in power to do that by giving me money, I will definitely use that money for what we need,” Hammons said.

Last year, they raised over 15,000 toys, but most of them were stuffed animals. SSgt Hammons wants each child to get 3 toys, with stuffed animals being stocking stuffers.

Gabbie Echavarria, and event attendee, said she can relate because she is a mother of a 3-year-old.

“There are so many kids out there that need to be shown love and I’m glad to be a part of it,” Echavarria said.

Martha Jane, owner of a jelly business, said the push for Toys also continued through local business support like Pretoria Fields.

“It’s a small town brewery, but they’ve actually got big hearts. So it’s a nice thing. The people who run it here are great. A lot of time those are the ones that get left behind. A lot of them stay in the homeless shelter, but the kids get lost,” Jane said.

About 200 toys were collected at Pretoria Fields and total of $700 was donated. Deerfield-Windsor has also participated. They donated $1500 and about 300 toys on Friday.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

