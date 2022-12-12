Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night.

Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive.

As police were on their way to the scene of what was originally a domestic incident call, they were told that a man was at the scene threatening people with a knife, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

When police got to the scene, victims told police that both they and their juvenile daughters were chased by Morrow outside the home with a knife.

Police then arrested Morrow and took him to the Thomas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.