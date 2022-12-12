Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife

A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a...
A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a knife Sunday night.

Jalen Morrow, 24, was charged with aggravated assault.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Glenwood Drive.

As police were on their way to the scene of what was originally a domestic incident call, they were told that a man was at the scene threatening people with a knife, according to the Thomasville Police Department.

When police got to the scene, victims told police that both they and their juvenile daughters were chased by Morrow outside the home with a knife.

Police then arrested Morrow and took him to the Thomas County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
Thomas County sheriff's office has experienced its third officer-involved shooting this year.
Thomasville community still devastated after 3rd officer-involved shooting
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
This is just one pathway built to help the community enjoy Langdale Park.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

WALB
Flint River trail expansion to connect ASU to downtown Albany
Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. (Source: AP)
2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries
Dougherty County Commissioners on Monday approved a project that will expand the Flint River...
Flint River trail expansion to connect ASU to downtown Albany
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding an entering auto...
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying entering auto suspect