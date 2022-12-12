Strong Storms Possible Midweek

The cloudy skies we got this weekend will continue to begin the week.

Clouds will hold us into the 60s this afternoon. Chance for a sprinkle this afternoon as a frontal boundary still hangs overhead.

Partial clearing tonight with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Tomorrow has promise for more sunshine. High temperatures will be right about average: the mid 60s.

The next system I’m watching will arrive late on Wednesday. Strong storms are possible. Best chance for our southwest communities towards Seminole, Decatur, Early, Grady, and Miller Counties. Small threat for tornadoes (5%) and a better chance for damaging winds and flash flooding (15%). Most areas should get 1-2″ of rain. Storms move through later on Wednesday. They could linger into Thursday AM for our eastern areas.

After the front, skies finally clear. Highs drop from the mid to upper 60s on Thursday to the lower 50s by Sunday. A light frost could be expect both mornings this weekend.

We slightly warm up next week before a cold front arrives around Christmas. Wintry mix possible for the north end of the state. Temperatures will feel like winter for Christmas.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.