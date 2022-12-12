Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love

She is aiming to redefine beauty standards.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Seneca Clark is a model, makeup artist, motivational speaker, loving daughter and friend.

She won Ms. Full Figured runner-up last year, but this year, she took home the title as Ms. Full Figured Georgia Plus and Ms. Full Figured Cover Girl.

The title holder is now using her platform to inspire and motivate women all over the world to just simply love themselves.

“I had to change what was in me first before the world was able to see the new and improved Seneca. On that stage, I was like I cannot believe this. I brought it to Tifton,” Clark said.

She’s under the leadership of CEO Teres Randolph and State Pageant Director Latoya Francois.

Clark said she is aiming to redefine beauty standards.

For years, Clark has dealt with depression, low self-esteem and body shaming. It wasn’t until a bad breakup she realized that loving herself despite adversity and hardships is what she needed to move forward.

After grieving the death of her mother in August 2016, Clark said August is always a hard month for her. She didn’t know eight years later, she would be crowned a beauty pageant queen.

“I just started embodying beauty. Just embodying it and embodying confidence. The things that I was most insecure about, I started putting them on display. I started saying even with a beard, even with a scar on my face and stretch marks up the ying yang, I am beautiful.”

Clark said she believes that size has no barrier to beauty. The full-figured model said participating in pageants not only builds confidence but also allows her to do things she has never done for the first time.

She created her own platform called “I AM SenTae,” which highlights self-love and body positivity.

Clark is asking the community for their support as she hits the road to New Jersey to compete nationally for the 2023 Ms. Full Figured USA National Title. She has plans to continue to inspire and motivate women worldwide.

Copyright 2022 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
Thomas County sheriff's office has experienced its third officer-involved shooting this year.
Thomasville community still devastated after 3rd officer-involved shooting
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
This is just one pathway built to help the community enjoy Langdale Park.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

A day after a four-year-old boy drowned in the Flint River, some Albany and Dougherty County...
Drowning death raises Flint River safety concerns
Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
WALB
Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns
WALB
‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love