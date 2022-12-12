‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Seneca Clark is a model, makeup artist, motivational speaker, loving daughter and friend.

She won Ms. Full Figured runner-up last year, but this year, she took home the title as Ms. Full Figured Georgia Plus and Ms. Full Figured Cover Girl.

The title holder is now using her platform to inspire and motivate women all over the world to just simply love themselves.

“I had to change what was in me first before the world was able to see the new and improved Seneca. On that stage, I was like I cannot believe this. I brought it to Tifton,” Clark said.

She’s under the leadership of CEO Teres Randolph and State Pageant Director Latoya Francois.

Clark said she is aiming to redefine beauty standards.

For years, Clark has dealt with depression, low self-esteem and body shaming. It wasn’t until a bad breakup she realized that loving herself despite adversity and hardships is what she needed to move forward.

After grieving the death of her mother in August 2016, Clark said August is always a hard month for her. She didn’t know eight years later, she would be crowned a beauty pageant queen.

“I just started embodying beauty. Just embodying it and embodying confidence. The things that I was most insecure about, I started putting them on display. I started saying even with a beard, even with a scar on my face and stretch marks up the ying yang, I am beautiful.”

Clark said she believes that size has no barrier to beauty. The full-figured model said participating in pageants not only builds confidence but also allows her to do things she has never done for the first time.

She created her own platform called “I AM SenTae,” which highlights self-love and body positivity.

Clark is asking the community for their support as she hits the road to New Jersey to compete nationally for the 2023 Ms. Full Figured USA National Title. She has plans to continue to inspire and motivate women worldwide.

