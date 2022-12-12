Ask the Expert
Hiker dies falling 300 feet off cliff while taking pictures with wife

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to...
New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to rappel down the cliff and found the hiker about 300 feet below the summit of Mount Willard.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARTS LOCATION, N.H. (Gray News) – A hiker fell to his death Saturday while taking photos with his wife on Mount Willard in Crawford Notch.

According to a news release from New Hampshire Fish and Game, the hiker’s wife heard her husband yell and looked over to see him falling over the edge of the mountain.

The hiker fell down a steep cliff that extended to the bottom about 800 feet.

Due to the icy conditions and steepness of the terrain, the hiker’s wife called 911 for help.

New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said Mountain Rescue Service technicians were able to rappel down the cliff and found the hiker about 300 feet below the summit of Mount Willard.

Team members were able to recover the hiker’s body and bring him back to the trailhead parking area.

State officials didn’t immediately release the name of the victim or spouse.

With an elevation of about 2,865 feet, Mount Willard is in the center of Crawford Notch, and its summit provides a commanding view of the region, according to the Associated Press.

