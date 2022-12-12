GBI asking for public’s help identifying body of woman found dead in Riceboro

RICEBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for your help identifying a woman found dead in Riceboro last week.

The body was found on Dec. 2 by hunters in woods of the Portal Hunting Club, near the Barrington Ferry Road water tower, that intersects with Jones Road near the City of Riceboro and Liberty and McIntosh County border.

The agency says they believe the body was put there about two weeks earlier sometime after Nov. 18. Her date of death is believed to be approximately two weeks before she was found.

The victim has no scars, marks or tattoos. The victim is described as a white female with brown eyes and brown hair, approximately 5′9″ to 5′10″, and approximately 190 to 200 lbs.

If you know who this is you’re asked to call the GBI tip line at 1.800.597.8477.

