Flint River trail expansion to connect ASU to downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Commissioners on Monday approved a project that will expand the Flint River trails and connect Albany State University to downtown Albany.

The goal is to increase walkability to downtown for students at Albany State’s east campus.

The trails would go across the Broad Street bridge, loop under Oglethorpe bridge and then go on to Flint River to the back of Albany State. There is already an existing trail that goes from the Flint, along the athletic field and finishes at ASU’s ROTC.

This expansion would allow people to go from Cox Landing all the way to Radium Springs.

“We have a master plan of all the drills we want to install in the county. This is one section that has been identified that needs to be done. Our next section is to join ASU with Radium Springs.” Jeremy Brown, engineering manager for Dougherty County, said.

Construction for this project has not started yet and is set to begin in January 2023.

