First Alert Forecast

We have a few rounds of showers and storms moving into SWGA over the next few days.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Dec. 11, 2022 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Through Monday morning, plenty of cloud coverage will remain here across Southwest Georgia. Not only that, but the chance for rain and patchy fog will continue. Coverage of rain will remain isolated, with only a few pockets of heavy rainfall. Monday morning temperatures will drop into the mid-50s. For Monday, you’ll be seeing temperatures quickly climb back into the mid-60s and all the way into the upper 60s for a few locations. Cloud cover will not go anywhere, but a ridge builds into the area to reduce the chance of rain. This will keep things relatively dry but cloudy moving Monday night going on into Tuesday. However, a new cold front is not far behind to bring a new chance for showers and thunderstorms by the middle of the week.

Wednesday is when we start feeling the impacts of this frontal system. First, a warm front will drive in warmer air along with a few showers and storms. Current guidance from the Storm Prediction Center keeps the highest threat of severe weather to our west, but we will keep you updated if any of that begins to change. Always remember in all thunderstorms damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and lightning remain dangerous threats. Showers and thunderstorms continue to push through along a squall line Wednesday, going on into Thursday. Later into the week, the cold front will finally make it through the region. This is when the biggest flip to the pattern occurs, with cold air taking over SWGA. Temperatures drop from the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday and Thursday into the 50s for highs Friday into the weekend. Lows will not escape the cool-down, with many areas closer to freezing. This will take us from starting December warmer than average to being cooler than average at least into the next work week. Our average high is around the Mid 60s for the middle of December.

