FBI reports Ga. hate crimes show increase in 2021

In the annual report published on Monday, the national incidents have decreased but Georgia's...
In the annual report published on Monday, the national incidents have decreased but Georgia's hate crimes have increased.(Source: Associated Press)
By Macy Neal
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Even as hate crimes have fallen in the U.S. and South Carolina, Georgia has seen an increase, according to the FBI.

Marc Benjamin, supervisory special agent FBI Atlanta, states, “The FBI takes hate crimes very seriously. Hate crimes are the top priority in the civil rights division.”

Benjamin states that from Jan. 1. to Dec. 31, 2021, most hate crimes involved intimidation, simple assault, destruction of property and vandalism.

Within Georgia, the top tree focuses of hate crimes are race, sexual orientation and religion.

“Our main goal is to get justice for our victims,” Benjamin shares.

Georgia

In 2020, Georgia reported 195 incidents of hate crime according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation crime data report.

In 2021, Georgia reported 238 incidents, increasing by 43 incidents over a year.

The 2021 FBI hate crime statistics for this state are based on data received from 448 of 660 law enforcement agencies in the state that year.

Hate crimes are categorized by the bias that is behind the hate crimes, and the number of incidents in 2021, in order:

  • Race/ethnicity/ancestry - 159
  • Religion - 29
  • Sexual orientation - 34
  • Disability - 3
  • Gender - 1
  • Gender Identity - 11
  • Multiple biases - 1

South Carolina

In 2020, South Carolina agencies reported 110 incidents. Race and religion were the two most reported incident categories that year, as well.

In 2021, South Carolina reported 106 hate crime incidents, decreasing by four over the year, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime data report.

Hate crimes are categorized by the bias that is behind the hate crimes, and the number of incidents in 2021, in order:

  • Race/ethnicity/ancestry - 49
  • Religion - 32
  • Sexual orientation - 19
  • Gender Identity - 3
  • Disability - 2
  • Multiple biases - 1
  • Gender - 0

National

In 2020, the United States reported 8,263 hate crime incidents, according to the report.

In 2021, the United States reported 7,303 incidents, decreasing by 960 over the year.

Hate crimes are categorized by the bias that is behind the hate crimes, and the number of incidents in 2021, in order:

  • Race/ethnicity/ancestry - 4,496
  • Sexual orientation - 1,132
  • Religion - 1,013
  • Gender Identity - 266
  • Multiple biases - 188
  • Disability - 136
  • Gender - 72

Susan Ferensic, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Columbia field office, states, “The FBI has made a conscious effort to encourage the reporting of hate crime incidents to law enforcement because we take these crimes seriously. This data helps us strategically plan how we allocate our resources to investigate hate crimes, and it gives a clearer picture as to which groups are being affected most.”

