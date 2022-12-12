Family looks for answers nearly two months after violent laundromat attack in Pelham

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Thomasville man said he is lucky to be alive after surviving an attempted robbery and assault outside a laundromat in Pelham.

It’s nearing two months since the late October incident, and Pelham police say there’s no one in custody.

Wayne Davis doesn’t remember everything that happened that night. He says he lost consciousness multiple times after a suspect punched him in the head.

“He came up from behind me and said give me all your money,” Davis said. “Next thing I know, I wake up and he’s dragging me by my shirt.”

He was found by a couple on the grass at the side of the laundromat. They called 911, and Davis was rushed to the hospital.

His sister, Lynn McCollister, feared the worst when she heard the news.

“He does have a shunt in his head and that was the first thing that crossed my mind- did he hit the shunt?,” she said.

Davis has survived six brain surgeries over the years. A blow to the head could have been fatal.

“We were very worried he wouldn’t even make it to the hospital,” said Marlana Bays, his niece.

She said Davis is the quintessential ‘fun uncle,’ and the last person that deserves the hand he’s been dealt.

“He’s been through enough and he’s been dealing with hardships, living paycheck to paycheck,” she said.

Without health insurance, Davis sees the bills piling up. For now, he can’t return to work as a furniture repairman.

The family has seen its fair share of hardships over the years, and knows to stick together during tough times.

“There’s always somebody here to watch out for the other one if something happens,” McCollister said.

The whole family hopes justice is served.

“I hope they catch the guy because I’d hate to see something happen to somebody else,” McCollister said.

Pelham PD tell WCTV they have a few leads, but so far no breakthrough in trying to catch the suspect, who was described by Davis as a large Black male.

The lead investigator said there were no surveillance cameras pointed towards the laundromat.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help offset rising financial troubles.

