Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Economic Outlook points to likely recession in 2023

The Georgia Economic Outlook released by The University of Georgia shows that a short and mild recession is expected for next year.
The Memphis City Council voted on a plan that would increase property taxes in order to pay for...
The Memphis City Council voted on a plan that would increase property taxes in order to pay for money the city still owes the schools. The problem is, the tax should have already been collected.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Economic Outlook released by The University of Georgia shows that a short and mild recession is expected for next year.

“A 2023 recession is not inevitable, but it would take near-perfect monetary policy plus a lucky break to avoid one,” said Ben Ayers, Dean of the University of Georgia Terry College of Business.

RELATED: Biden sees economy avoiding recession, but risks remain.

Ayers predicts that industries like housing and real estate could take a big hit in January, forcing the state into a recession.

“Our forecast calls for Georgia’s inflation-adjusted GDP to decline, but only by .2%. So, it will be essentially flat,” Ayers said. “That is a small decline compared to prior recessions and to what we expect from the nation as a whole, which is a .7% decline,” said Ayers.

Financial expert Nick VinZant people we’re all changing their driving patterns to save up.

“While we have always seen gas prices fluctuate a lot, this is the first time that we’re really seeing people making changes associated with those gas prices,” said VinZant.

Quote Wizard estimates a third of Georgians are carpooling and stopping trips to stop their spending.

“The best thing to do is just try to cut costs where you can save when you can cut costs where you can, that’s an easy thing to say and a really hard thing to do,” said VinZant.

Companies and people moving to Georgia could help with spending and growth. To read the report, click here.

Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a...
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
A 14 and 15-year-old have been arrested in connection to a woman being shot on Sunday,...
VPD: Woman injured after Valdosta shooting involving teenagers
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding an entering auto...
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying entering auto suspect
Thomas County sheriff's office has experienced its third officer-involved shooting this year.
Thomasville community still devastated after 3rd officer-involved shooting

Latest News

For almost 20 years, The Haven has been hosting Adopt-a-Family to try and ensure a better...
Valdosta-based nonprofit hosts ‘Adopt-a-Family’ event to help families during the holidays
A day after a four-year-old boy drowned in the Flint River, some Albany and Dougherty County...
Drowning death raises Flint River safety concerns
Billie Howell arrested in Chatham County
Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested
WALB
Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns