Drowning death raises Flint River safety concerns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A day after a four-year-old boy drowned in the Flint River, some Albany and Dougherty County leaders are considering ways to make it safer.

At the fishing spot where 4-year-old Daniel Cunningham fell into the river, you can see a sign that warns about the river pollution, but not about the current.

Several others have drowned in the river over the years. Albany City Commissioner Jon Howard says this is something he has unfortunately seen a lot of since his time in Albany.

“I would say in the last 20-something years we’ve had numerous deaths from the Flint River and all that because unfortunately a lot of them have been small children and things of that nature,” Howard said. “And what we would like to say is to warn all citizens that if you’re going to go fish in the Flint River, leave your children at the house.”

In 2008, rescuers recovered the body of a 23-year-old man who drowned in the Flint River trying to save a child, who also died.

Howard says if people do bring their children, they should keep them close because of slippery rocks, like in the area where Daniel Cunningham slipped and fell in.

Rob Weller, who is the fisheries supervisor for the Wildlife Resource Division, emphasizes this point.

“One of the things you need to be aware of when you’re fishing is the bank. And how slippery it is, the rocks,” Weller said. “Also, the Flint River water level fluctuates. It goes up and down. So that often exposes slippery mud or slippery rocks, and plus, the current itself could take you by surprise. And people don’t realize sometimes how swift and strong the current can be in the river.”

He says that while currents are extremely hard to get out of, people should do these few things if they are ever caught in one.

“The best thing to do to basically try to turn yourself so your feet are going downstream,” Weller said. “That way your head is protected from hitting rocks and so forth. And then as soon as you’re out of that current, try to swim to shore as quickly as you can.”

Commissioner Howard tells says bigger and better signage warning against the currents is definitely something the city would consider looking into in the future.

