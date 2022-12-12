Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Columbus woman, officer recovering after raccoon attack on St. Elmo Drive

Raccoon
Raccoon(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus police officer and woman are recovering after a raccoon attack.

On Saturday, December 10, an officer responded to the area of St. Elmo Drive in Columbus after a woman was attacked by the animal.

While giving the woman a hand, the officer was also attacked by the raccoon.

An animal control officer responded to assist but the animal could not be located. Right now it is unclear if it had rabies.

Both the officer and woman were treated at the hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
Thomas County sheriff's office has experienced its third officer-involved shooting this year.
Thomasville community still devastated after 3rd officer-involved shooting
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
This is just one pathway built to help the community enjoy Langdale Park.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

A man has been charged after witnesses told police he chased them and their children with a...
Thomasville man arrested for chasing kids, adults with a knife
WALB
Flint River trail expansion to connect ASU to downtown Albany
Two fires in Valdosta brought out dozens of firefighters but no reported injuries. (Source: AP)
2 Valdosta fires leave no injuries
Dougherty County Commissioners on Monday approved a project that will expand the Flint River...
Flint River trail expansion to connect ASU to downtown Albany
The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and finding an entering auto...
Thomas Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying entering auto suspect