Butts County deputy arrested for stalking his ex, police say

By Talgat Almanov
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged Marlin Moultrie, 55, for stalking and harassing his ex-girlfriend.

According to GBI, Butts County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Moultrie is charged with three counts of misdemeanor stalking and three counts of misdemeanor harassing communications.

RELATED: Advice for victims of sexual harassment in the workplace following Sarver allegations.

Police say Moultrie began to stalk and harass the woman in three counties after their relationship ended.

Moultrie was booked at the Pike County, Upson County, and Spalding County Jails.

This is an active investigation. Stay with Atlanta News First for updates as they come into the newsroom.

