Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Billie Howell, grandmother of Quinton Simon, arrested

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office says Billie Howell, the mother of Leilani Simon and grandmother of Quinton Simon, has been arrested and booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.

Leilani Simon is the mother of toddler Quinton Simon who is facing murder charges in his death.

Howell’s charge is a hold for juvenile court. Howell previously attended a juvenile court hearing about custody of Leilani’s other children.

WTOC will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
Thomas County sheriff's office has experienced its third officer-involved shooting this year.
Thomasville community still devastated after 3rd officer-involved shooting
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
This is just one pathway built to help the community enjoy Langdale Park.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

A day after a four-year-old boy drowned in the Flint River, some Albany and Dougherty County...
Drowning death raises Flint River safety concerns
WALB
Drowning death at Flint River raises safety concerns
Seneca Clark is a model, makeup artist, motivational speaker, loving daughter and friend. She...
‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love
WALB
‘I just started embodying beauty’: Tifton woman using pageant title, platform to promote self-love