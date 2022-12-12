Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Alabama women face trial for feeding, trapping stray cats

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women are preparing to stand trial in a city court where they’re accused of committing misdemeanor violations by feeding and trapping stray cats.

Mary Alston and Beverly Roberts were arrested and taken to jail in the city of Wetumpka over the summer by police who said the women had ignored prior warnings not to feed animals.

The women were charged with misdemeanor counts including criminal trespassing. They were arrested on public property.

A defense attorney for one of the women, Terry Luck, said the women were attempting to trap the stray cats so they could be spayed or neutered. He said the city had plenty of options besides having them arrested.

Their trial is scheduled for Tuesday morning in municipal court.

Most Read

A 4-year-oid boy is dead after falling into the Flint River Sunday afternoon.
4-year-old boy dead after falling into Flint River
Thomas County sheriff's office has experienced its third officer-involved shooting this year.
Thomasville community still devastated after 3rd officer-involved shooting
A middle school has closed after officials say dozens of yellow sac spiders were found on campus.
School closes after dozens of spiders found; teacher, student suffer bites, principal says
This is just one pathway built to help the community enjoy Langdale Park.
The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks and Rec. announce a revitalized Langdale Park
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

Latest News

Former Alabama House Speaker Mike Hubbard is nearing the end of his prison sentence for his...
Hubbard nears end of sentence for ethics conviction
The Auburn Tigers
Auburn’s top 2 pass rushers heading to NFL draft
Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 19-14 at the 2022 Turkey Day Classic.
Britten runs for go-ahead TD, UAPB beats Alabama State 19-14
Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from the world's tallest free-standing drop tower in March...
Florida amusement park where Tyre Sampson fell to his death fined $250,000